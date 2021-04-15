UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF)

Analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SSSAF. HSBC upgraded Shurgard Self Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded Shurgard Self Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS SSSAF opened at $47.50 on Thursday. Shurgard Self Storage has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.70.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

