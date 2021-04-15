UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 97,730 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,730 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $13,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock opened at $179.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $186.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

In related news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

