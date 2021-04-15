UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 943,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,575 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $14,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.97.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

