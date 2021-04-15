UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 5,940 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $12,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 66,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THG stock opened at $135.82 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.79 and a 52-week high of $136.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.69.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on THG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.83.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

