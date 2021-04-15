UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 8,863 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Hubbell worth $15,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,519,000 after acquiring an additional 596,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,591,000 after buying an additional 425,477 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 391.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 377,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,195,000 after acquiring an additional 300,674 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,315,000 after acquiring an additional 294,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 451,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,728,000 after purchasing an additional 125,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HUBB opened at $184.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $105.34 and a 12-month high of $196.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.