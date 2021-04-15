UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 22,733 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,733 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $15,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Toro during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in The Toro by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in The Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in The Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

In related news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $80,553.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,087.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $1,023,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,660 shares of company stock worth $3,404,841 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTC shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

The Toro stock opened at $105.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.69 and a 200-day moving average of $94.67.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The Toro’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.