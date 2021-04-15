Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the March 15th total of 73,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turmeric Acquisition stock. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 239,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 1.90% of Turmeric Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Turmeric Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95. Turmeric Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.28.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Turmeric Acquisition Corp.

