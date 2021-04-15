Tudor Pickering Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$35.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective boosted by Tudor Pickering to C$35.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IMO. CIBC upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$32.82.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$32.29 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$14.86 and a twelve month high of C$32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of C$23.70 billion and a PE ratio of -12.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.56.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.5247588 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.78%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.