Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates “C$62.00” Price Target for TC Energy (TSE:TRP)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 price target on TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$70.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$68.78.

TRP stock opened at C$59.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.01. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$50.61 and a 52-week high of C$67.89.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$3.30 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.3700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.35%.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 18,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.88, for a total transaction of C$1,035,276.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$927,602.30. Also, Senior Officer Richard N. Gateman sold 8,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.71, for a total transaction of C$475,993.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$470,193.40. Insiders have purchased a total of 28,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,987 in the last quarter.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

