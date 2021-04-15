Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) a C$18.00 Price Target

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) has been given a C$18.00 target price by Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IPL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James set a C$18.25 target price on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CSFB set a C$20.00 price target on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.08.

Inter Pipeline stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 521,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,707. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$9.55 and a 52 week high of C$18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of C$7.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.44.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$624.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 1.0800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

