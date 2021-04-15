Truist Raises Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $265.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price upped by analysts at Truist from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s previous close.

SAIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.36.

Shares of SAIA traded up $4.25 on Thursday, reaching $242.64. 3,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.52. Saia has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $243.36.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Saia will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $754,391.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,866.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $3,382,699.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 14.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

