Truist Financial Lowers Markel (NYSE:MKL) Price Target to $1,150.00

Markel (NYSE:MKL) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,161.67.

MKL stock opened at $1,199.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel has a 52 week low of $761.06 and a 52 week high of $1,205.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,137.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,042.69.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Markel will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Markel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 17.4% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

