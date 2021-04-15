Truist Financial Corp Sells 391 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTH. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,446,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PTH opened at $152.31 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $91.16 and a twelve month high of $193.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.15.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

