Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,370,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Arista Networks by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total value of $3,175,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,695 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,158.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.15, for a total transaction of $2,668,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,578.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock worth $26,648,335 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $312.47 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $326.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.67.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $648.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.76 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.