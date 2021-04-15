Truist Financial Corp Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.43% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RGI opened at $181.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.46. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $97.00 and a 52-week high of $182.39.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.