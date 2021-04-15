Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.47% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,705,000 after purchasing an additional 45,449 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PTF opened at $145.62 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a one year low of $71.62 and a one year high of $175.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.22.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

