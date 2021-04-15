Truist Financial Corp Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,841 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 186.33 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $29.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Capital One Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

