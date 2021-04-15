Truist Financial Corp Has $1.52 Million Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,554 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 25,215 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOLD. TheStreet downgraded Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

