TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Raymond James

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of TriState Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TriState Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

TSC opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. TriState Capital has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 2.10.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriState Capital will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 91,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth $48,199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 60,860 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 197,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 70,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

