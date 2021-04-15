Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 219,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,999,013 shares.The stock last traded at $35.25 and had previously closed at $35.20.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,070,000 after acquiring an additional 228,269 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,164,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,459,000 after purchasing an additional 758,301 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,722,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,461,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,271 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 436,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares during the period.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

