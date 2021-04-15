TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,418,000. Apple accounts for about 4.8% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 303.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,268,000 after purchasing an additional 221,026 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

AAPL stock opened at $132.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.36 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

