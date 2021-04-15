Trex (NYSE:TREX) Lifted to Buy at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $120.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Truist upgraded Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.53.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $100.59 on Monday. Trex has a one year low of $37.97 and a one year high of $107.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.71.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 50.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Trex by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trex by 444.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,170,000 after acquiring an additional 286,947 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,061,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 34.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

