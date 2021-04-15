Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 243,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,639 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $20,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.53.

TREX stock opened at $100.59 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.97 and a 1-year high of $107.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.61 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.85 and its 200-day moving average is $85.71.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

