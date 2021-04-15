Trevor Lang Sells 9,000 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CFO Trevor Lang sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $967,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,218,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $105.22 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average of $91.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. Research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.