Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $486,428.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,670,942.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $104,798.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,246 shares of company stock worth $875,013. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $111,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $59,603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $50,733,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $49,073,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.