TravelNote (TVNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21,595.71

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 15th. One TravelNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. TravelNote has a market cap of $21,595.71 and $1,726.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00068452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.62 or 0.00272283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.53 or 0.00741302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,691.85 or 1.00044322 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00022850 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $542.04 or 0.00864997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

Buying and Selling TravelNote

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

