Transocean (NYSE:RIG) PT Raised to $3.50

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.24.

Get Transocean alerts:

RIG opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 3.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.28 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Transocean by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33,607 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.