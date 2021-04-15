TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.99

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.99 and traded as high as $1.51. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 331,477 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $50.99 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TransGlobe Energy stock. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 170,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Albert D Mason Inc. owned 0.23% of TransGlobe Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

