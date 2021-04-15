Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE TCI opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $184.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.52 and a beta of 0.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Transcontinental Realty Investors worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

