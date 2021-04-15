Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCLAF. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Transcontinental from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Transcontinental from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of TCLAF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 771. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $19.21.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

