Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Holdings Lowered by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Trane Technologies makes up about 1.2% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,327,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,156,000 after acquiring an additional 798,631 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,880,000 after acquiring an additional 501,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,857,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.47.

NYSE TT traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.04. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $73.73 and a 1-year high of $172.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

