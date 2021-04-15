Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Increased to $157.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.47.

NYSE:TT opened at $169.36 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $73.73 and a 1 year high of $172.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.30 and a 200-day moving average of $147.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,320,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

