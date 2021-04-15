Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Barclays

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $173.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.47.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT stock opened at $169.36 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $73.73 and a 1-year high of $172.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 104.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,320,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 93.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.