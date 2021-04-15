Traders Buy Large Volume of Arcus Biosciences Call Options (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,327 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,064% compared to the typical daily volume of 200 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc purchased 5,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg acquired 20,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,288.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.21. 505,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,898. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. The business had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.