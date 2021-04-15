Traders Buy Large Volume of Arcus Biosciences Call Options (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,327 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,064% compared to the typical daily volume of 200 call options.
In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc purchased 5,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg acquired 20,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,288.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.21. 505,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,898. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $42.36.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. The business had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Arcus Biosciences
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.
