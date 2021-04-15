Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 7,512 call options on the company. This is an increase of 46,850% compared to the typical daily volume of 16 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CWK opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

