Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Trims Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in International Paper were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in International Paper by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in International Paper by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on IP. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average of $49.40. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.