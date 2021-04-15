Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV cut its stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,007 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Total were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Total in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Total in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Total in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Total in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Total in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Total stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.41. The stock had a trading volume of 29,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,152. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10. Total Se has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The stock has a market cap of $120.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Total’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

TOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

