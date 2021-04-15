Total (EPA:FP) Given a €51.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Total (EPA:FP) has been given a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €44.08 ($51.86).

Shares of FP stock opened at €38.30 ($45.05) on Tuesday. Total has a 12-month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 12-month high of €49.33 ($58.04). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €35.12.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

