Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.62

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.62 and last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 59598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $6,430,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,458,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 257,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 31,492 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 97,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 85,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSE:TYG)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

