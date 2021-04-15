Tom Brophy Acquires 2 Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Tom Brophy acquired 2 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,620 ($86.49) per share, for a total transaction of £132.40 ($172.98).

Tom Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Tom Brophy purchased 299 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,613 ($86.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,772.87 ($25,833.38).

On Friday, April 9th, Tom Brophy sold 725 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,614 ($86.41), for a total transaction of £47,951.50 ($62,648.94).

On Wednesday, February 10th, Tom Brophy bought 3 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,530 ($85.31) per share, with a total value of £195.90 ($255.94).

Croda International stock opened at GBX 6,592 ($86.12) on Thursday. Croda International Plc has a one year low of GBX 4,390 ($57.36) and a one year high of GBX 6,884 ($89.94). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,318.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,336.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of £9.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 51.50 ($0.67) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,445.83 ($71.15).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

