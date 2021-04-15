TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Increased to C$146.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$146.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on X. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$142.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$148.57.
Shares of TSE X traded up C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$135.72. 37,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$113.94 and a 1-year high of C$144.97. The stock has a market cap of C$7.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$129.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$128.71.
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.