TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Increased to C$146.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$146.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on X. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$142.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$148.57.

Shares of TSE X traded up C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$135.72. 37,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$113.94 and a 1-year high of C$144.97. The stock has a market cap of C$7.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$129.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$128.71.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$219.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$216.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 7.009484 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

