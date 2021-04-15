TigerCash (TCH) Price Tops $0.0208

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. TigerCash has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $29.15 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 72.4% against the dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $791.94 or 0.01256868 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

