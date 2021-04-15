Thunder Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.47 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $165.52 million and approximately $10.47 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00015242 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.08 or 0.00477357 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002038 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

