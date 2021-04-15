Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $1,480,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,173,811 shares in the company, valued at $605,188,966.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,483,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $1,469,200.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,509,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $1,469,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $1,443,200.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $1,466,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,526,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $1,563,600.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total value of $3,112,800.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $1,561,600.00.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $75.24 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

