TheStreet Lowers Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Consolidated Water stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $191.90 million, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Water will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 835,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,081,000 after buying an additional 172,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 77,314 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $831,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 88,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 48,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 42,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

