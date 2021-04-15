Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Releases Earnings Results

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 135.78% and a negative net margin of 37.22%.

Shares of THTX opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $342.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.79. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Leede Jones Gab downgraded Theratechnologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.15.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.