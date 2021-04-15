TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). TherapeuticsMD posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TherapeuticsMD.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

TXMD stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $494.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.