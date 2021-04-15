The Weir Group’s (WEGRY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

WEGRY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut The Weir Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Weir Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded The Weir Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Shares of WEGRY stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 2.20. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.