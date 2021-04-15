The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.8% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.96.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.64. 34,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,289,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $340.62 billion, a PE ratio of -117.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.43. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.