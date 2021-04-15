The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Upgraded at Raymond James

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VLNCF. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on The Valens from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Valens from $3.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of The Valens from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of VLNCF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.93. 144,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,128. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52. The Valens has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.40.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

